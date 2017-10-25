Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2: Score, live updates, news, highlights

On Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the Astros and the Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker) will square off in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. Thanks to a masterful performance by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, the NL champs hold a 1-0 series advantage. Teams that have won the first two games of the World Series have gone on to win the title 80.8 percent of the time, according to whowins.com. It'll be up to Justin Verlander to send this series back to Houston knotted at one game apiece. He'll go for the Astros opposite Rich Hill of the Dodgers.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, Calif.

Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill

TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live Stats: GameTracker

Live blog