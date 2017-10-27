Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3: Score, live updates, news, highlights
Follow live updates from World Series Game 3 between the Astros and Dodgers
Game info
Date: Friday, Oct. 27
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Live blog in-game updates:
