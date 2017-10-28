Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 4: Score, live updates, news, highlights
Game info
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Live updates
