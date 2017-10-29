Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5: Score, live updates, news, highlights

On Sunday night in Houston, the Astros and the Dodgers (LAD-HOU GameTracker) will square off in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. Thanks to a strong outing from Alex Wood and a resurgent performance from Cody Bellinger, the NL champs evened the series at 2-2 on Saturday. Teams that have taken a 3-2 edge in the World Series have gone on to win the title 67.7 percent of the time, according to whowins.com. Because the Dodgers have home-field advantage, a Game 5 win would increase their odds to 75.0 percent. If Houston wins Game 5, its odds are set at 61.8 percent for the remainder of the series. It'll be Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers opposite Dallas Keuchel of the Astros.

