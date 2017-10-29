Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5: Score, live updates, news, highlights
Follow live updates from World Series Game 5 between the Astros and Dodgers on Sunday night
On Sunday night in Houston, the Astros and the Dodgers (LAD-HOU GameTracker) will square off in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. Thanks to a strong outing from Alex Wood and a resurgent performance from Cody Bellinger, the NL champs evened the series at 2-2 on Saturday. Teams that have taken a 3-2 edge in the World Series have gone on to win the title 67.7 percent of the time, according to whowins.com. Because the Dodgers have home-field advantage, a Game 5 win would increase their odds to 75.0 percent. If Houston wins Game 5, its odds are set at 61.8 percent for the remainder of the series. It'll be Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers opposite Dallas Keuchel of the Astros.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Dallas Keuchel
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
In-game updates
-
WS View of the Day: Nolan's seat
Let's go check out the seat of Astros legend and executive Nolan Ryan
-
Astros might not use Giles as closer
The Astros are keeping their options open for the ninth inning of Game 5
-
WS Game 5 lineups: Turner to DH
The series is tied, 2-2, so someone will move to one win away from the title
-
Dodgers, Astros blame baseballs for HRs
Pitchers are having a tough time throwing a quality slider and the home runs have spiked
-
Strat-O-Matic projects WS Game 5
The Dodgers are projected to win a close one
-
How to watch Astros-Dodgers Game 5
The 2017 World Series is now a best-of-three series
Add a Comment