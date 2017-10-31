Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 6 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series
The Astros are turning the ball to horse Justin Verlander to try and close out the series
Astros vs. Dodgers World Series (3-2 HOU)
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
It's the spookiest game of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers: Elimination games. After dropping two of three against the Astros in Houston, the Dodgers will fight to force a decisive Game 7 in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. However, they'll have to go through Astros ace Justin Verlander, who has been a horse all postseason for A.J. Hinch. Verlander, undoubtedly, wants this series done tonight -- it's why he was brought on after all. In a series that has produced plenty of scoring, especially off of the home run ball, Verlander will try to stymie it.
For the Dodgers, Rich Hill is on to save the Dodgers season. The travel day may have given the bullpen a bit of rest, but there's still a lot to be done. With Brandon Morrow looking exhausted and Kenley Jansen look like less than his stellar self, the Dodgers may need to lean on Hill for longer than the four-five innings they've been using him for (much to his chagrin). The veteran will undoubtedly want to make his last start of the season count, and if he can work deep in the game it would go a long way for manager Dave Roberts.
-
Let's appreciate this great World Series
The 2017 World Series has been absurdly dramatic and has offered something for everyone
-
A Dodgers pitching plan for Game 6
A.J. Hinch's job is to ride Justin Verlander. What should his counterpart do?
-
Jansen struggling at the worst time
The Dodgers have had some bullpen woes in the World Series
-
Marlins to look to trade Stanton, others
The new Marlins owners will try to cut costs with trades
-
Phillies hire Kapler as manager
Kapler, 42, had previously served in a front-office role with the Dodgers
-
Five positives for Dodgers after Game 5
The Dodgers' offense is clicking and they're heading home for Game 6 of the World Series
Add a Comment