Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 6: Score, live updates, news, highlights
Follow live updates from World Series Game 6 between the Astros and Dodgers on Tuesday night
On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the Astros and the Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker) will square off in Game 6 of the 2017 World Series. The Astros beat the Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings on Sunday night -- in what is being considered one of the wildest World Series games in recent memory -- and are now one win away from their first championship in franchise history. Teams with a 3-2 advantage in a best-of-seven playoff series with two road games remaining go on to win the series 62.7 percent of the time. It'll be Rich Hill on the mound trying to save the Dodgers' season opposite Justin Verlander of the Astros.
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
In-game updates
-
Girardi 'surprised' by Yanks' dismissal
Girardi has spent 10 years as New York's manager
-
World Series Game 6 odds, picks
SporsLine’s predictive data engineer Mike McClure and his wOBA model crushed the books last...
-
Strat-O-Matic projects WS Game 5
The Dodgers are projected to force a Game 7
-
How to watch Astros-Dodgers Game 6
The Astros are turning the ball to horse Justin Verlander to try and close out the series
-
Let's appreciate this great World Series
The 2017 World Series has been absurdly dramatic and has offered something for everyone
-
A Dodgers pitching plan for Game 6
A.J. Hinch's job is to ride Justin Verlander. What should his counterpart do?
Add a Comment