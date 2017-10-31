Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 6: Score, live updates, news, highlights

Follow live updates from World Series Game 6 between the Astros and Dodgers on Tuesday night

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the Astros and the Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker) will square off in Game 6 of the 2017 World Series. The Astros beat the Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings on Sunday night -- in what is being considered one of the wildest World Series games in recent memory -- and are now one win away from their first championship in franchise history. Teams with a 3-2 advantage in a best-of-seven playoff series with two road games remaining go on to win the series 62.7 percent of the time. It'll be Rich Hill on the mound trying to save the Dodgers' season opposite Justin Verlander of the Astros.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker

In-game updates

