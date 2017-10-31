Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 6 weather: Overcast, rain possible

LOS ANGELES -- Back in Game 1, we saw the hottest World Series game of all time, when it was 104 degrees at the first pitch. Game 2 was nearly as hot during the early afternoon. Games 3 through 5 weather wasn't an issue, as Minute Maid Park kept the roof closed.

Back in L.A. for Game 6, things are quite a bit different than the first two games of the series. It's overcast and even a bit gloomy here for Halloween. Here's a look at the sky, just about four hours to before the first pitch between the Astros and the Dodgers.

The weather.com hourly forecast shows temperatures of 67 degrees to start the game and then down to around 64 for the late innings. That's perfectly fine and won't impact play too much. In fact, it'll be nice to not be sweltering heat. One area of possible impact is the ball won't be flying quite as much. Back in Game 1, Justin Turner's big home run was the difference-maker and he admitted afterward if it wasn't so hot maybe the ball might not have cleared the wall, for example.

There is also a 15 percent chance of rain, though it's not expected to be the type of downpour that would cause any delays and certainly not a postponement.

The bottom line on the weather: The impact lies solely in the balls not flying quite as far.