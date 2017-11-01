Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 7: Score, live updates, news, highlights
Follow live updates from World Series Game 7 between the Astros and Dodgers on Wednesday night
The 2017 Major League Baseball season will come to a thrilling conclusion on Wednesday, as the Astros and the Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker) will square off in Game 7 of the World Series. The Dodgers beat the Astros 3-1 on Tuesday night to force one final game. It's the first time since 2002 that the winner of the All-Star Game has not been awarded home-field advantage. The American League won the Midsummer Classic, but it was the Dodgers that finished the regular season with the best record in the bigs and as a result they'll get to host Wednesday's winner-take-all game. The Dodgers will seek their seventh World Series title, while the Astros aim for their first in franchise history. It'll be Yu Darvish on the mound trying to save the Dodgers' season opposite Lance McCullers of the Astros.
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Starting Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Yu Darvish
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Live in-game updates
