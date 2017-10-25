Astros vs. Dodgers World Series View of the Day: Mary Hart's seat before Game 2

LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday brings us Game 2 of the World Series and longtime Matt Snyder followers (the dozens and dozens of them) know that the annual tradition must continue. It's time for the World Series view of the day. 

For this one, I know we've been seeing former longtime "Entertainment Tonight" host Mary Hart sitting behind home plate. If you haven't noticed, just Google "Mary Hart Dodgers game" and you'll see plenty of photographic evidence. She's a big fan. So why not? Let's do this. 

We first need to venture down through the special entrance for the Lexus Dugout Club. 

mary-1.jpg

Great touch there with the Jackie Robinson hanging at the Dodgers clubhouse entrance photo. Just a perfect way to greet us. 

Next up, I believe I've pinpointed her normal seat in row BB (the first row right behind home plate) and seat 1 (just on the outer edge of the behind-home-plate ad box). 

mary-2.jpg

We're safe here behind a net with a front-row seat of batting practice. 

mary-3.jpg

Good thing during the game all those damn media members are out of the way. We ruin everything. 

Hey, this is a good chance to look back toward the Dodgers grandstands and see all five levels from the front row. Let's do that. 

mary-4.jpg

One downside to Mary's seat? Man, there's a ton of video and audio equipment in front. 

mary-5.jpg

I imagine some, but not all, of that gets cleared out by game time. 

And there we have it! Enjoy Game 2 and I'll see you from Houston. Minute Maid Park should yield some pretty great views. I'm sure you're all in extreme anticipation here, so I won't let you down. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

