Astros vs. Dodgers World Series View of the Day: Mary Hart's seat before Game 2
Hey, why not? We keep seeing her on camera at Dodgers games
LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday brings us Game 2 of the World Series and longtime Matt Snyder followers (the dozens and dozens of them) know that the annual tradition must continue. It's time for the World Series view of the day.
For this one, I know we've been seeing former longtime "Entertainment Tonight" host Mary Hart sitting behind home plate. If you haven't noticed, just Google "Mary Hart Dodgers game" and you'll see plenty of photographic evidence. She's a big fan. So why not? Let's do this.
We first need to venture down through the special entrance for the Lexus Dugout Club.
Great touch there with the Jackie Robinson hanging at the Dodgers clubhouse entrance photo. Just a perfect way to greet us.
Next up, I believe I've pinpointed her normal seat in row BB (the first row right behind home plate) and seat 1 (just on the outer edge of the behind-home-plate ad box).
We're safe here behind a net with a front-row seat of batting practice.
Good thing during the game all those damn media members are out of the way. We ruin everything.
Hey, this is a good chance to look back toward the Dodgers grandstands and see all five levels from the front row. Let's do that.
One downside to Mary's seat? Man, there's a ton of video and audio equipment in front.
I imagine some, but not all, of that gets cleared out by game time.
And there we have it! Enjoy Game 2 and I'll see you from Houston. Minute Maid Park should yield some pretty great views. I'm sure you're all in extreme anticipation here, so I won't let you down.
