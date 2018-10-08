Astros vs. Indians: Francisco Lindor's homer keeps Indians alive in ALDS Game 3

The Indians' 1-0 lead early in Game 3 of the ALDS was wiped out with a solo shot from Astros center fielder George Springer in the top of the fifth inning. Indians leadoff counterpart, Francisco Lindor, would answer with a solo home run of his own in the bottom half:

As implied in the MLB tweet there, the Indians are facing elimination in Game 3, having dropped both games in Houston. Lindor earlier in the game bunted two runners over, one of which scored on a sac fly to take the lead, so he's had a big hand in both Indians' runs through five innings. The Astros would tie the game in the top of the seventh.

It could be debated that Lindor should have been swinging away with two on and nobody out. He's the leadoff man and he's coming off a season where he hit 36 homers. He now already has two in the ALDS, too.