Astros vs. Indians: George Springer sets franchise record for most postseason home runs

In the fifth inning of Game of the American League Division Series, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer blasted a solo home run off of Cleveland Indians' Mike Clevinger to tie the game up, 1-1.

The homer was Springer's ninth career postseason home run, setting an Astros franchise record. In his last nine postseason games, Springer has had seven home runs and five singles.

This is only Springer's third postseason. He played in six games during the Astros' 2015 run, and he was a starter for every game (18) during Houston's World Series run last year.

The Astros are trying to complete a sweep of the Indians to advance to their second consecutive American League Championship Series.