Astros vs. Mariners odds, line: MLB Vegas picks for April 19 from expert on 9-1 run

The Houston Astros conclude a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday afternoon, taking on the Mariners at 3:40 p.m. ET. The Astros are -185 on the money line, meaning it would take a $185 bet on Houston to win $100. The Over-Under, or total runs Vegas thinks would be scored, is 8.5.



Charlie Morton takes a stellar 2-0 record and 1.00 ERA on the hill for Houston, while Seattle starts Marco Gonzalez, who's struggled in the early going.



Before choosing a side in this AL West showdown, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Josh Nagel has to say. He's on a roll when it comes to picking Mariners games.



Nagel is a West Coast-based expert with almost two decades of experience in the handicapping industry. He's also developed an innate feel for when to back and when to fade the Mariners, nailing nine of his last 10 picks involving Seattle for an incredible 90-percent cash rate.



Now, Nagel has studied every angle of Thursday's matinee and locked in a strong money line pick, eyeing a key factor you're not considering.



Nagel is aware of Seattle's recent turnaround. After a slow start to the season, the Mariners have won five of seven. During that stretch, they've scored 33 runs (4.7 per game) and allowed 24 (3.4).



Gonzalez has been roughed up in three starts, lasting only 12 innings while sporting an 8.25 ERA. Seattle's bullpen may get an early look -- that hasn't been a bad thing, as they have held opponents to .211 batting, second-lowest in the AL.



Morton, meanwhile, has come out of the gates strong for Houston. The 34-year-old veteran struck out 12 Rangers batters his last outing -- and that was a no-decision.



Houston's pitching staff ranks No. 1 in the AL with a 2.62 ERA. Nagel knows its offense has yet to come alive, but with Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa in the mix, few believe that's a trend that will last much longer.



So what side of Astros-Mariners do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out the x-factor that tips the scales for a handicapper on an 9-1 run on Mariners games.