An AL West matchup features the Houston Astros (62-32) traveling to T-Mobile Park and matching up against the Seattle Mariners (51-43) on Saturday afternoon. The Astros secured a 5-2 win in the first game of the series. Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.76 ERA) gets the nod for Seattle, while Justin Verlander (12-3, 1.89 ERA) is starting for Houston.

The first pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET from Seattle. Houston is the -160 money line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Mariners odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +135 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Astros vs. Mariners money line: Houston -160, Seattle +135

Astros vs. Mariners run-line: Seattle +1.5 (-140)

Astros vs. Mariners over-under: seven runs

HOU: Astros are 4-1 in their last five road games



SEA: Mariners are 4-0 in their last four Saturday games



Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is a polished slugger with a powerful stroke. Alvarez is a run producer with the strength to consistently drive the ball into all gaps. The 2022 All-Star ranks 10th in the majors in batting average (.310), third in home runs (28), eighth in RBI (65), and first in OPS (1.084). In his last outing, he was 1-for-2 with a two-run homer.



Right fielder Kyle Tucker has a smooth swing with superb hands and plate coverage. Tucker is a constant run-producer with home-run power as the 2022 All-Star had a great first half of the year and will look to continue his solid campaign. Tucker is tied for ninth in the league in RBI (62) along with 18 dingers.

Why you should back the Mariners

First baseman Ty France is an on-base machine at the top of Seattle's lineup. He has the most HBPs (14) in the American League after also leading the league in that category last season. That has contributed to a team-leading .376 on-base percentage, and his .853 OPS also tops the Mariners. France made his first All-Star team this season and has smacked a home run in each of his last two games.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez has a compact swing and owns amazing patience at the plate. Suarez is a reliable defender in the corner with a great throwing arm as he ranks third amongst AL third basemen in assists. The 31-year-old also offers position flexibility with the ability to play shortstop. Suarez is tied for first on the team in home runs (16) and second in runs driven in (51).

