Two first-place teams face off when the New York Mets (47-27) host the Houston Astros (45-27) in an MLB on TBS matchup on Tuesday evening. Houston split its previous series 2-2 with the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Mets won two of their last three games in a series against the Miami Marlins. Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.90 ERA) is starting for the Astros, while Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42 ERA) will be on the hill for New York.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Houston is the -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Mets vs. Astros picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Mets, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Mets money line: Houston -120, New York +100

Astros vs. Mets run-line: New York +1.5 (-160)

Astros vs. Mets over-under: eight runs

Astros vs. Mets tickets: See tickets at StubHub

HOU: Astros are 8-1 in their last nine road games vs. a right-handed starter

NYM: Mets are 22-5 in their last 27 games following a loss

Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is an exceptional hitter for both power and average who produces runs with an effortless swing. The 25-year-old leads the team in batting average (.312), on-base percentage (.404) and hits (72). He's also tied for second in the league in home runs (22) and tied for sixth in RBI (54).

Right fielder Kyle Tucker is a fellow offensive plug in the lineup. Tucker has superb hands with home-run power, can play either corner outfield spot and owns a strong throwing arm. Tucker is hitting .254 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. On June 24, he went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is having an All-Star caliber campaign. Alonso has big-time power to all parts of the field with run-producing abilities as he's tied for second in the majors in home runs (22) and first in RBI (69) with a .281 batting average. On June 25, he went 2-for-4 with two solo bombs.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor impacts the game offensively and defensively. Lindor has outstanding range with a rocket of an arm as he can throw the ball with velocity and accuracy across the diamond. The four-time All-Star is a smooth batter with a compact swing who is fifth in the league in RBI (56) along with 12 dingers.

How to make Astros vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting nine combined runs. It also says one side of the run line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Astros? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.