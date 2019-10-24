Astros vs. Nationals: Alex Bregman crushes homer in first World Series at-bat since calling himself out
Bregman said he was 'horrible' in World Series Game 1
After not producing like his usual self in the ALCS, Astros third baseman and AL MVP candidate Alex Bregman went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his team's loss to the Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series. After that disappointing series opener, in which Bregman left three runners on base in what turned out to be a one-run loss, he called himself to account.
"I've got to be better," Bregman told reporters, including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "Starts with me. I was horrible all night."
In the top of the first of Game 2, Justin Verlander permitted a two-run double to Anthony Rendon, which seemed to suck the air out of Minute Maid Park. Well, in the bottom of the first, Bregman put the air back in in a hurry:
That game-tying homer traveled 411 feet, and came at the expense of a Stephen Strasburg 2-2 changeup. Bregman is just the seventh right-handed batter ever to homer off Strasburg's typically filthy change-of-pace. That blast also improved the Astros' chances of winning Game 2 from 32.6 percent to 51.1 percent.
Strasburg, of course, is a frontline pitcher who's headed for a top-10 finish in the Cy Young balloting and who's been an All-Star. As it turns out, Bregman in the playoffs is quite accustomed to laying into All-Star pitchers:
The 25-year-old Bregman during the regular season batted .296/.423/.592 (162 OPS+) with 41 home runs, 37 doubles, and an MLB-leading 119 walks (just two intentionally). Throw in his solid baserunning and plus glove at third (and his almost 500 defensive innings at shortstop this season), and Bregman may just wind up winning the AL MVP award. With the home run above, maybe he's back to hitting like an MVP. The Astros need him to be just that moving forward in this series.
