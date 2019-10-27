Astros vs. Nationals: Jose Urquidy dazzles with five shutout innings in World Series 'dream' start

WASHINGTON, D.C. - "I'm living the dream." That's what Astros Game 4 starter Jose Urquidy said ... the night before his World Series start. After Urquidy masterfully held an excellent offense in check through five innings, that feeling could have only intensified.

Consider that Urquidy, a 24-year-old rookie, hadn't started a game since Sept. 27 and had only started seven games at the big-league level before being placed under baseball's biggest spotlight. Consider that Urquidy had just two previous outings in the playoffs:

1 2/3 innings, 47 pitches on Oct. 8 in the ALDS vs. the Rays

2 2/3 innings, 45 pitches on Oct. 19 in the ALCS vs. the Yankees

And then consider his Game 4 performance.

Urquidy went out and was in complete control throughout his five innings Saturday night, keeping the Nationals off balance with his high fastball and then his off-speed mix of curveball, changeup and frisbee slider. The resulting line was a best-case scenario for a team that is basically "three starters and hope it's not a disaster" as a rotation game plan, because Urquidy was outstanding.

He gave up just two hits in five scoreless innings while striking out four. He didn't walk anyone and was so efficient that he only needed 67 pitches to get through the five innings.

Not only that, but Urquidy didn't even have 24 hours to mentally prepare himself for the biggest outing of his life.

"Just right now the manager told me that I'm going to have the ball tomorrow," Urquidy said in his post-Game 3 press conference.

"I know this is a big opportunity for me," he added later. "It's a big year for me. And I'm going to do my best every outing and enjoy the time."

After Urquidy was lifted, Astros manager A.J. Hinch went to Will Harris to put out a sixth-inning fire one night after Harris went 1 2/3 innings with 25 pitches. It was a good illustration that there aren't many pitches left in the bullpen he fully trusts. Trying to get through six or seven innings with that bunch was a scary proposition unless the offense exploded (and it didn't until Alex Bregman's grand slam in the seventh inning). Given what we know now, Urquidy still pitched well enough that his team really only had to sweat one spot in the game: the two Harris outs in the sixth.

With a herculean performance, Urquidy helped his team even up a World Series that two days ago looked like it might end in Washington D.C. with the home team celebrating. He has more wins in the World Series this year than Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke combined.

And his Astros are now two wins away from winning their second title in three years.

Go enjoy this one, Mr. Urquidy, you truly are living the dream.