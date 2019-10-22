Astros vs. Nationals: MLB World Series Game 1 live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals for Game 1 of the 2019 World Series on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros defeated the Rays in five games in the ALDS, and advanced to the World Series with a win over the Yankees in six games in the ALCS. Meanwhile, the Nationals had a longer path to the Fall Classic. Washington beat the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Game, got past the top-seeded Dodgers in five games in the NLDS and then won the pennant with a four-game sweep over the Cardinals in the NLCS. The Nationals come into Game 1 on six days of rest, while the Astros will be on just two days of rest.

The Nationals, who finished their regular season at 93-69, were 19-31 and in fourth place in the NL East after the first 50 games of the 2019 season. Since May 24 (including the postseason), the Nationals had the best record in baseball at 82-40. The Astros sit second at 81-41.

Washington will be competing in its first World Series in the 51-year history of the franchise. The Astros, who set a franchise record for wins (107-55) during the regular season, are aiming for their second World Series title in three seasons. Here's how the AL champion Astros built their roster. And how the NL champion Nationals built their roster.

And here's everything you need to know about this year's Fall Classic.

Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.

How can I watch Game 1?

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV

What do I need to know about the pitching matchup?

Max Scherzer (WAS) vs. Gerrit Cole (HOU): These teams boast two of the best pitching rotations in the league. The group of starting pitchers have combined for 29 All-Star Games, 5 Cy Young Awards and 5 ERA titles. For Game 1 of the World Series, Scherzer is coming off back-to-back excellent outings while Cole is undefeated from his three starts this postseason.

Scherzer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his 11-strikeout gem against the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NLCS. The right-hander has allowed only one run in 15 innings since the start of the NLDS. Cole, who will be making the first World Series start of his career, is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings this postseason. His 358 Ks entering the World Series are the most by anyone in a single year since Randy Johnson in 2001 (419).

What about the starting lineups?

For the first two games with the American League team hosting, the Nationals will likely use Howie Kendrick in the designated hitter spot. The Astros are sending out a similar lineup to their ALCS lineup. Here's a look at the lineups for Game 1:

Nationals:

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Adam Eaton, RF

3. Anthony Rendon, 3B

4. Juan Soto, LF

5. Howie Kendrick, DH

6. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

7. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8. Kurt Suzuki, C

9. Victor Robles, CF

Astros:

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Michael Brantley, LF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Carlos Correa, SS

7. Yordan Alvarez, DH

8. Martin Maldonado, C

9. Josh Reddick, RF

Are there any injuries of note?

Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly injured his right knee while fielding a ground ball during Saturday's Game 6 of the ALCS. He told reporters after the win that his knee -- which was recently repaired in August with arthroscopic surgery -- had some scar tissue that had broken loose.

Pressly made Houston's final World Series roster, but it's uncertain when he'll make his return to the mound. "It feels fine. It's a little sore, but that's normal," Pressly told reporters, including CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa. "I think we'll be fine. Just a matter of getting out there and getting out on the mound."

Give me one slugger on each team I should keep an eye on

Howie Kendrick (WAS): Nats walk-off hero Howie Kendrick leads the team with nine RBI this postseason. Washington's veteran has stepped up big-time, leading the Nats to their first playoff series win in franchise history. We'll find out if the extended rest before the start of the World Series whether or not was a good thing for Kendrick.

Yordan Alvarez (HOU): Astros rookie slugger Yordan Alvarez went 1 for 22 with 12 strikeouts in the ALCS and 7 for 41 (.171) with 19 strikeouts overall in the postseason. After a dominant rookie season, Alvarez is the favorite to take home the AL Rookie of the Year honor. But, he'll be one to watch in this World Series after a rough start to his first postseason. Alvarez has a chance to regroup at the plate in this final set of games. Manager AJ Hinch told reporters on Monday that Alvarez will hit seventh and act as the designated hitter for the first two games, but his role is unclear when the series shifts to Washington.

"Obviously during the series against the Yankees, it was challenging," Alvarez said through a translator, per Mike Axisa. "But it's a new count, it's a new day, it's a new series. I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge in a new series."

What are the oddsmakers saying about Game 1?

Odds: HOU -190 | WAS +175 | O/U: 6.5

The Astros are the heavy favorites to win the World Series over the Nationals. In fact, Houston is the biggest World Series favorite since since the 2007 Red Sox. Boston entered that series at -240 before sweeping the Rockies for its second title in four years.

OK, give me your game predictions and picks

Our predictions and picks to win the World Series can be found here. But, for Game 1, I think the Astros, behind Cole, will continue their dominance at Minute Maid and notch the first win of the best-of-seven-series. Pick: Astros (-1.5)