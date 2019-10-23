Astros vs. Nationals: MLB World Series Game 2 live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals for Game 2 of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. The Nationals thanks in part to a highly productive night from young slugger Juan Soto upset the Astros in Game 1 by a score of 5-4. The Astros will of course be looking to even the series before the scene shifts to D.C. for Games 3 and 4 and, if necessary, Game 5.

Teams that have won Game 1 of a best-of-seven postseason series on the road, as the Nationals did, have gone on to win Game 2 just 35.6 percent of time. So consider that good news for the host Astros. The Nats, though, are all about defying the odds in this series.

Now, let's set the scene with some Game 2 essentials.

How can I watch Game 2?

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: Fox

What do I need to know about the pitching matchup?

Theoretically, it's a another good one. Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who's enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, goes for the Nationals, and he'll be opposed by ace, AL Cy Young frontrunner, and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

Strasburg during the regular season pitched to a 3.32 ERA/138 ERA+ in an NL-leading 209 innings. Over that span, he also struck out 251 batters. Strasburg has established himself as a postseason dominator. Across six career playoff starts and one relief appearance, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 1.10 with 57 strikeouts and five walks in 41 innings. While the sample size is small, that's one of the best playoff bodies of work of any pitcher. Strasburg is coming off a strong start in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cardinals, and in this one he'll be pitching on eight days of rest.

As for Verlander, the 36-year-old has shown no signs of decline. This season, he led all comers with 223 innings and put up the best ERA+ (179) of his stellar career. He also struck out 300 batters for the first time in his career. Save for a short-rest start in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays, he's been solid this postseason. In his last start in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Yankees, Verlander allowed an uncharacteristic four runs in seven innings. However, all of that damage came in the first inning, and Verlander was pretty well dominant from that point forward. He comes into his Game 2 start against Washington on his normal four days of rest.

What about the starting lineups?

At this writing, Game lineups haven't been announced yet, but the best guess is that both managers stick with their Game 1 arrangements, given that this is once again a battle of right-handed starters:

Nationals:

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Adam Eaton, RF

3. Anthony Rendon, 3B

4. Juan Soto, LF

5. Howie Kendrick, DH

6. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

7. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8. Kurt Suzuki, C

9. Victor Robles, CF

Astros:

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Michael Brantley, LF

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6. Carlos Correa, SS

7. Yordan Alvarez, DH

8. Martin Maldonado, C

9. Josh Reddick, RF

Are there any injuries of note?

Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly injured his right knee while fielding a ground ball during Game 6 of the ALCS. Although he didn't pitch in Game 1 of the World Series, he is on the roster and has said he's good to go. Don't be surprised if he sees action on Wednesday night.

Give me one slugger on each team I should keep an eye on

Juan Soto (WAS): Soto, who turns 21 on Friday, is perhaps the best young hitter in all of baseball. Even being in the majors at such an age is a feat, but Soto has authored a deeply impressive OPS+ of 140 through his first 266 career games with 57 home runs and 187 walks. This postseason, he's put up an impressive slash line of .286/.362/.548 with three homers in 11 games. In Game 1, he did the heavy lifting for the Nats, as he tallied three hits and a stolen bases. He also doubled and homered off Gerrit Cole. Soto's one of the most exciting players to watch at the plate, and he's also one of the best.

Alex Bregman (HOU): Bregman may wind up being the AL MVP this season, but he's struggling at the moment. He didn't produce up to his usual standards in the ALCS, and in Game 1 he was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. This from the man himself, via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

"I've got to be better," Bregman said. "Starts with me. I was horrible all night."

The Astros survived the ALCS despite poor production up and down the lineup, but against the powerhouse Nationals rotation they probably can't get away with that. That starts with Bregman.

What are the oddsmakers saying about Game 2?

Odds: HOU - 180 | WAS +165 | O/U: 7

Odds: HOU - 180 | WAS +165 | O/U: 7

OK, give me your game predictions and picks

Our predictions and picks to win the World Series can be found here. For Game 2, look for Strasburg to respond well to the extra rest, go deeper than Max Scherzer did in Game 1, and pitch the Nats to a surprising 2-0 lead. Pick: Nationals (+1.5)