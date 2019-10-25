Astros vs. Nationals: MLB World Series Game 3 live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction, pick

The Washington Nationals will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series at Nationals Park on Friday night. The Nationals won Games 1 and 2 in Houston earlier this week and hold a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Juan Soto starred in Game 1 and many players contributed to the Game 2 win.

Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven postseason series have gone on to win the series 84.3 percent of the time, historically, including 88.5 percent of the time when they win Games 1 and 2 on the road like the Nationals. The last team to come back from an 0-2 series deficit to win the World Series is the 1996 Yankees.

Now, let's set the scene for the first World Series game being played in Washington D.C. since 1933.

How can I watch Game 3?

When: Friday, Oct. 25 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park (Washington DC)

TV: Fox

What do I need to know about the pitching matchup?

The four aces in Games 1 and 2 (Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Justin Verlander) all had to grind through their starts. That foursome combined to throw 24 innings in Games 1 and 2 and had only four 1-2-3 innings. Game 3 brings a pitching matchup of crafty veterans: Zack Greinke vs. Anibal Sanchez.

Greinke, who joined the Astros at the trade deadline, has been no better than decent this postseason. He's allowed 10 runs in 14 innings in three starts, and, in his best start, he put seven men on base and allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees. Greinke pitched to a 2.93 ERA (154 ERA+) during the regular season, including a 3.02 ERA (154 ERA+) with Houston. He is still capable of tossing a masterpiece on any given night.

As for Sanchez, the changeup/splitter specialist has been dominant this postseason. He struck out nine and allowed two runs in five innings in his NLDS start against the Dodgers, and he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his NLCS start against the Cardinals. Sanchez relies on getting hitters to chase soft stuff out of the zone and the Astros are one of the most disciplined teams in the sport. They'll present him with a challenge.

What about the starting lineups?

At this writing, Game 3 lineups have not yet been announced. With the series shifting to Nationals Park, both teams lose the DH, which means the Astros have a decision to make. Do they sit Yordan Alvarez, who is 3 for 6 with two walks in the series, or sit Josh Reddick and live with Alvarez's shaky outfield defense? The Nationals are likely to sit Asdrubal Cabrera and put Howie Kendrick back at second base. Kendrick served as the DH in Games 1 and 2.

Are there any injuries of note?

Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly injured his right knee while fielding a ground ball during Game 6 of the ALCS. He did pitch in Game 2 of the World Series but it did not go well. Pressly allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks, and retired only two of the seven batters he faced. His postseason has not gone well and he hasn't looked like his usual dominant self since having late season knee surgery.

Give me one slugger on each team I should keep an eye on

Trea Turner (WAS): Turner is 2 for 8 with two walks in the World Series and he's so fast that he slows the game down every time he reaches base. Pitchers throw over and step off repeatedly in an effort to stop Turner from stealing second (or third). Turner stole second base on the first pitch in the first inning of Game 1. He hasn't stolen a base since, but is clearly driving the Astros crazy both at the plate and on the bases. Turner can beat you with his legs and also hit the ball out of the park if you're not careful.

Carlos Correa (HOU): Through two World Series games Correa is 1 for 9 with four strikeouts, including several with men on base in crucial spots. The Astros had many opportunities to put a crooked number on the board against Scherzer and Strasburg in Games 1 and 2 but were unable to get The Big Hit. Correa is not the reason the Astros are down 0-2 in the series, but he is a reason, and Houston needs him to snap out of it quickly to have a chance to win the World Series.

What are the oddsmakers saying about Game 3?

Odds: HOU -135 | WAS +125 | O/U: 8

OK, give me your game predictions and picks

Our predictions and picks to win the World Series can be found here. For Game 3, look for the Astros to run up Sanchez's pitch count by not expanding the zone, then work over Washington's shaky middle relief to avoid an 0-3 series hole. Pick: Astros (-1.5)