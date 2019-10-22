Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 1 picks, best predictions from advanced computer model

The Houston Astros will look to continue to play well on their home field when they host the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series. The Astros (107-55) are 5-1 at home in the playoffs, while the Nationals (93-69), who won their first-ever pennant, have made the playoffs in five of the past eight seasons. Tuesday's game is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET from Houston's Minute Maid Park. Washington has had success in Houston, winning nine of its last 10 games there, including two of three during the 2017 season. Houston is favored at -200 on the money line after the line opened at -209, meaning a $200 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 6.5 in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds. You'll want to see the latest 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated MLB money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Astros, who have recorded five straight winning seasons, are 506-347 under fifth-year manager A.J. Hinch, including the playoffs. This is the fourth time in five years the Astros have made the postseason. The Astros lead the all-time series against Washington, 244-207, including a 129-97 mark in games played at Houston.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, the MVP of the ALCS, has been on fire entering the World Series 2019. In Saturday's series-clinching win over the Yankees, Altuve was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and the game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. For the series, he was 8-for-23 with one double, two homers and three RBIs with a .444 on-base percentage, .652 slugging percentage and 1.097 OPS.

But just because Houston is sending its ace to the mound does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Nationals have played well on the road, going 4-1 away from home during the playoffs and 7-3 in their last 10 road games. Statistically, Washington is tops in a number of offensive categories during the MLB Playoffs 2019, including batting (.243), runs scored (45), hits (79), doubles (19) and RBIs (43).

Third baseman Anthony Rendon (.417) crushed Cardinals pitching in the NLCS, going 5-for-12 with one double, four walks and two RBIs. He had a .529 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and 1.029 OPS.

So who wins Game 1 of Nationals vs. Astros? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Astros vs. Nationals money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.