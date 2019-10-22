Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 1 picks, optimal predictions from advanced computer model

The Nationals will try to continue rolling through the postseason when they take on the Houston Astros in Washington's first-ever World Series. The Nationals (93-69), who had won one playoff series prior to this season, have won three in a row to reach the 2019 World Series, while the Astros (107-55), who defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win it all two years ago, are looking for their second championship in team history. Tuesday's Game 1 from Minute Maid Park is scheduled to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET. Houston is a -205 money line favorite, meaning a $205 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 6.5 in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds. Before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated MLB money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros.

The model knows the Astros, who have recorded five straight winning seasons, are 506-347 under fifth-year manager A.J. Hinch, including the playoffs. This is the fourth time in five years the Astros have made the postseason. The Astros lead the all-time series against Washington, 244-207, including a 129-97 mark in games played at Houston.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, the MVP of the ALCS, has been on fire entering the World Series 2019. In Saturday's series-clinching win over the Yankees, Altuve was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and the game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. For the series, he was 8-for-23 with one double, two homers and three RBIs with a .444 on-base percentage, .652 slugging percentage and 1.097 OPS.

But just because Houston is sending its ace to the mound does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

The Nationals have experienced success this decade and have had a winning season eight straight years. Under second-year manager Dave Martinez, Washington has compiled a 183-151 mark, including 8-2 in the postseason. Pitching-wise, the Nationals have been among the best during the 2019 MLB Playoffs and are second in opponent batting average (.186) and third in WHIP (1.01), ERA (2.90) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.10).

Offensively, the Nationals have gotten a boost from shortstop Trea Turner. Washington's lead-off hitter has hits in seven of 10 postseason games, including 6-for-21 with three doubles in the NLDS against the Dodgers. In that series, he had a .389 on-base percentage, .429 slugging percentage and .776 OPS. He also had a key home run in the Wild Card win over the Brewers and a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs in the series-clincher against the Cardinals in the NLCS.

