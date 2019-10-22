Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 1 picks, optimal predictions from proven computer model

Game 1 of the 2019 World Series gets underway at 8:08 p.m. ET Tuesday as the Houston Astros, a team many expected to make it this far, host an unlikely challenger in the Washington Nationals. The Astros (107-55) had the best record in 2019, while the Nationals (93-69) had to fight back from a 19-31 start to make it to the 2019 MLB Playoffs. Game 1 features arguably one of the best World Series pitching matchups in years, with Washington's Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) taking on Houston's Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA). The latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston going off as a -203 favorite (risk $203 to win $100) on the money line after opening at -207, while the over-under for total runs scored is 6.5. Before finalizing your own Nationals vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the 2019 World Series predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros.

The model has taken into account that the Astros were an impressive 60-21 in the regular season at Minute Maid Park during the 2019 regular season. Not much has changed during the 2019 MLB Playoffs, as they've gone 5-1 at home, including their dramatic 6-4 victory over the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Cole has been incredibly tough to hit in Houston as well. Opposing hitters batted just .175 against him during the regular season, and he piled up 147 strikeouts against just 19 walks at home this season. And while the Nationals can counter with their own ace in Scherzer, the hitting advantage, on paper, goes to Houston in Game 1 of the World Series 2019. The Astros ranked third in the league in runs scored (920), first in batting average (.274) and first in on-base percentage (.352) during the regular season.

But just because Houston is sending its ace to the mound does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

The Nationals have experienced success this decade and have had a winning season eight straight years. Under second-year manager Dave Martinez, Washington has compiled a 183-151 mark, including 8-2 in the postseason. Pitching-wise, the Nationals have been among the best during the 2019 MLB Playoffs and are second in opponent batting average (.186) and third in WHIP (1.01), ERA (2.90) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.10).

Offensively, the Nationals have gotten a boost from shortstop Trea Turner. Washington's lead-off hitter has hits in seven of 10 postseason games, including 6-for-21 with three doubles in the NLDS against the Dodgers. In that series, he had a .389 on-base percentage, .429 slugging percentage and .776 OPS. He also had a key home run in the Wild Card win over the Brewers and a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs in the series-clincher against the Cardinals in the NLCS.

So who wins Game 1 of Nationals vs. Astros?