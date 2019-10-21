Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Nationals will play in their first-ever World Series game on Tuesday when they take on the Houston Astros. The Nationals (93-69) are 8-2 in the postseason, while the Astros (107-55) are 7-4 in the 2019 MLB playoffs. First pitch for Game 1 of the 2019 World Series from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Nationals advanced to the World Series 2019 by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS, while the Astros moved on after defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 in the ALCS. The latest Nationals vs. Astros odds show Houston favored at -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 6.5. Before making any Astros vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated MLB money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Astros will look to get a leg up on Washington when they send right-hander Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA) to the mound. He has been nearly unhittable during the postseason, with a 0.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in three starts. His 358 strikeouts during the regular season are the most since Randy Johnson recorded 419 during the 2001 season.

Houston has put together an impressive three-year stretch, going 311-175 during the regular season with three postseason appearances, advancing to two World Series and winning the title in 2017. The Astros lost in five games to the eventual champion Boston Red Sox last season before returning this year.

But just because Houston is sending its ace to the mound does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Nationals have played well on the road, going 4-1 away from home during the playoffs and 7-3 in their last 10 road games. Statistically, Washington is tops in a number of offensive categories during the MLB Playoffs 2019, including batting (.243), runs scored (45), hits (79), doubles (19) and RBIs (43).

Third baseman Anthony Rendon (.417) crushed Cardinals pitching in the NLCS, going 5-for-12 with one double, four walks and two RBIs. He had a .529 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and 1.029 OPS.

So who wins Game 1 of Nationals vs. Astros? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Astros vs. Nationals money line you should be all over Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.