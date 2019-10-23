Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 2 picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Houston Astros will look to even things up when they take on the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the 2019 World Series. The Nationals (93-69), who qualified for the postseason as a wild card, have won seven in a row, while the Astros (107-55) are 7-5 in the playoffs. Wednesday's first pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Nationals have played well on the road, going 5-1 away from home in the postseason. The latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston favored at -183 on the money line (risk $183 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own, look at the 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Astros will send right-hander Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.58 ERA) to the mound. Verlander has had two strong outings among his four postseason starts, both coming at home. He pitched a one-hitter in a 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay, walking three and striking out eight in seven innings of work. In his other home outing, he received a no-decision in the Astros' 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. In that game, he pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and struck out seven.

Center fielder George Springer had a huge game to open the series, going 2-for-3 with a double, homer, two runs scored, two walks and two RBIs. It was his third homer of the postseason to go along with six RBIs. Also coming up big in Game 1 was designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who went 2-for-3 with a walk.

But just because Houston has plenty of talent does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line in Game 2 of the 2019 World Series.

That's because the Nationals will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. He has a 1.64 ERA during the 2019 MLB playoffs, striking out 33 while walking just one. His 1.10 career playoff ERA is third-lowest all-time among pitchers with no fewer than five postseason starts. Sandy Koufax (0.95) tops the list, followed by Christy Mathewson (1.06).

Offensively, left fielder Juan Soto came out on fire, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs in Game 1. He also stole a base. In the last two postseason games, Soto is 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. In his last 10 games, Soto is 11-for-38 (.289) with three home runs and eight RBIs.

