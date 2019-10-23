Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 2 picks, predictions from top computer model

The Washington Nationals will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2019 World Series when they visit the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Nationals (93-69), who finished second in the NL East during the regular season, have won nine of their last 10 games at Houston, while the Astros (107-55), who won the AL West, are 5-2 at home in the postseason. The game is slated to start at 8:07 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park, and the Nationals have won 15 of the past 17 games against the Astros. Houston is favored at -181 on the money line, meaning a $181 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds after the line opened at 7.5. You'll want to see the current 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the World Series 2019 on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Astros, making their third-ever appearance in the Fall Classic, have had the Nationals' number through the years, leading the all-time series 244-208, including a 129-98 advantage in games played in Houston. The Astros have had three straight seasons with over 100 wins, going 311-175 during that stretch. They are 3-1 following a loss in the playoffs.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel is one of many big bats in Houston's lineup. He opened the World Series 2019 with a bang, going 2-for-5 (.400) with a double and two RBIs. He has been red-hot over the past two games, going 4-for-9 with a double, home run and five RBIs. For the season, Gurriel was a major contributor to the Astros' success, batting .298 with 40 doubles and 31 home runs in 144 games with a .343 on-base percentage, .541 slugging percentage and .884 OPS. He's batting fifth in Game 2.

But just because Houston has plenty of talent does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line in Game 2 of the 2019 World Series.

That's because the Nationals will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. He has a 1.64 ERA during the 2019 MLB playoffs, striking out 33 while walking just one. His 1.10 career playoff ERA is third-lowest all-time among pitchers with no fewer than five postseason starts. Sandy Koufax (0.95) tops the list, followed by Christy Mathewson (1.06).

Offensively, left fielder Juan Soto came out on fire, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs in Game 1. He also stole a base. In the last two postseason games, Soto is 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. In his last 10 games, Soto is 11-for-38 (.289) with three home runs and eight RBIs.

So who wins Game 2 of Nationals vs. Astros? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.