Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 3 picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Washington Nationals will look to push the Houston Astros to the brink of elimination when they meet in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series. The Nationals (93-69), who lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, are 10-2 in the postseason, while the Astros (107-55) posted the best record in baseball during the regular season. Friday's first pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Nationals Park, and Houston is 2-3 on the road in the postseason. The latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston favored at -141 on the money line (risk $141 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

The model knows the Astros will send right-hander Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 ERA) to the mound. Despite being 0-2 in the postseason, Greinke has pitched well in his last two starts, allowing four earned runs and four walks in 10 1/3 innings, striking out 11. He had a 3.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

Houston, which has had five straight winning seasons, is 506-349, including 25-20 in the playoffs, under fifth-year manager A.J. Hinch, winning the 2017 World Series in seven games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros have had 12 winning seasons since 2000 and 26 in their 58-year history.

But just because Houston has had success over the past five seasons does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Nationals have been red-hot this postseason, winning eight straight games. Washington has also had Houston's number over the past several years, going 17-3 against the Astros in their last 20 meetings. The Nationals are 12-3 in their last 15 home games against Houston.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (11-8, 3.85 ERA) will make his second career World Series start. He allowed two runs over seven innings of work during the 2012 World Series as a member of the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants. Sanchez has a 0.71 ERA over 12 2/3 innings in two starts this postseason.

