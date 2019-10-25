Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 3 picks, predictions from top computer model

The Houston Astros will look to dig out of a deep 2-0 hole on the road in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series when they meet the Washington Nationals on Friday. The Astros (107-55) are looking to become just the 12th team ever to recover from such a deficit to win a World Series and the first since the New York Yankees did it in 1996 against the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals (93-69), meanwhile, are looking for back-to-back sweeps after disposing of the St. Louis Cardinals in four games in the NLCS. Friday's game is scheduled to start at 8:07 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. Houston is favored at -146 on the money line, meaning a $146 wager would net $100, while the over-under is eight runs in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds after the total opened at 7.5. You'll want to see the latest 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own.

The model knows the Astros recorded their fourth-ever 100-win season this year and third in a row. Houston has made the postseason 13 times and is making its third-ever World Series appearance. The Astros lead the all-time series against the Nationals, 244-209, including a 115-110 advantage on the road.

Houston has gotten considerable production from designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (.500) and second baseman Jose Altuve (.400) in the 2019 World Series. Alvarez is 3-for-6 with a pair of walks for a .625 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and 1.125 OPS. Altuve, meanwhile, is 4-for-10 in the World Series 2019 with a double and a stolen base. In 18 career games against Washington, Altuve is hitting .297, going 22-for-74 with six doubles, two triples and five RBIs.

But just because Houston has had success over the past five seasons does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Nationals have been red-hot this postseason, winning eight straight games. Washington has also had Houston's number over the past several years, going 17-3 against the Astros in their last 20 meetings. The Nationals are 12-3 in their last 15 home games against Houston.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (11-8, 3.85 ERA) will make his second career World Series start. He allowed two runs over seven innings of work during the 2012 World Series as a member of the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants. Sanchez has a 0.71 ERA over 12 2/3 innings in two starts this postseason.

