Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 7 picks, predictions from advanced model

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will play for the 2019 World Series title when they meet in Game 7 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday. The Astros (107-55), who finished first in the AL West, will look to win their second World Series title in three years, while the Nationals (93-69), who placed second in the NL East, are looking for their first-ever crown. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, and the road team has won every game in the series so far. Still, the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston favored at -138 on the money line (risk $138 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Game 6 of the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season.

The model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros and is leaning over 7.5 runs for Game 7 of the World Series 2019.

The model knows Astros will send right-hander Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 ERA) to the mound in the final game of the season. Greinke will make his second start in the 2019 World Series. He went 4 2/3 innings in Friday's 4-1 win in Game 3, allowing just one run on seven hits. In nine career games against the Nationals, Greinke is 6-1 with a 1.27 ERA. He has allowed just eight runs in 56 2/3 innings versus Washington, walking seven and striking out 49.

Offensively, center fielder George Springer has had a hot bat and was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in a Game 6 loss on Tuesday. For the series, he is 8-for-23 with four doubles, two homers and four RBIs. He has walked six times and has an on-base percentage of .483, a .783 slugging percentage and a 1.265 OPS.

But just because Houston has home field advantage does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Nationals have been tough on the road, going 7-1 away from home during the postseason. Washington will send right-hander Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) to the hill. Neck and upper back spasms kept him from making his Game 5 start, but after taking a cortisone shot, was able to throw in the bullpen on Tuesday. In five games, including four starts, Scherzer has a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings during the 2019 MLB Playoffs.

Houston native Anthony Rendon destroyed Astros pitching in Game 6, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. His seventh-inning blast broke open a one-run game. For the series, he is 7-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Rendon, who hit .319 during the season, is hitting .448 with seven doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in seven career regular-season games against the Astros.

So who wins Game 7 of Nationals vs. Astros?