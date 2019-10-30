Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 7 picks, predictions from top model

Already one of the most memorable Fall Classics in recent history, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals play a winner-take-all Game 7 for the 2019 World Series title on Wednesday night. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Nationals, who finished second in the NL East with a 93-69 regular season, are 27 outs away from their first world championship in franchise history. The Astros, who won the AL West with a 107-55 regular season, can win their second World Series in three years. For the first time in MLB history, the visiting team has won every game of the World Series so far. The latest Astros vs. Nationals odds show Houston favored at -138 on the money line (risk $138 to win $100) after the line opened at -141, while the over-under for total runs scored has held steady at 7.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Astros picks of your own, you need to see the latest 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Game 6 of the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model has been especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering Game 6 on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Nationals vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over 7.5 runs for Game 7 of the World Series 2019, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Astros will send right-hander Zack Greinke (18-5, 2.93 ERA) to the mound in the final game of the season. Greinke will make his second start in the 2019 World Series. He went 4 2/3 innings in Friday's 4-1 win in Game 3, allowing just one run on seven hits. In nine career games against the Nationals, Greinke is 6-1 with a 1.27 ERA. He has allowed just eight runs in 56 2/3 innings versus Washington, walking seven and striking out 49.

Offensively, center fielder George Springer has had a hot bat and was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in a Game 6 loss on Tuesday. For the series, he is 8-for-23 with four doubles, two homers and four RBIs. He has walked six times and has an on-base percentage of .483, a .783 slugging percentage and a 1.265 OPS.

But just because Houston has home field advantage does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

The Nationals hinge their Game 7 hopes on right-hander Max Scherzer, who went 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA during the regular season and was set to start Game 5 before muscle spasms in his neck and upper back caused Washington to scratch him at the last minute and go with Joe Ross instead. Scherzer has had a strong run through the 2019 MLB Playoffs, starting four times and recording a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings.

The Nationals have won all three games at Houston's Minute Maid Park in the World Series 2019, are 7-1 as the visiting team in the playoffs and were 43-38 in the regular season as the visiting team. On Tuesday, Washington touched Astros starter Justin Verlander for three earned runs over five innings, and blew the game open in the seventh inning when third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer as part of his 3-for-4, five-RBI night. Washington showed off its power all night in Game 6, as Adam Eaton and Juan Soto also went deep on the Astros to even the World Series 3-3.

