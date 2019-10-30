Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 7 picks, predictions from top-rated model

The Washington Nationals take aim at their first-ever Fall Classic title, while the Houston Astros look to win their first championship on their home field and second overall when they meet for Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. Max Scherzer battles Zack Greinke. The Nationals (93-69), who had never advanced past the NLCS, have put themselves in position for their first title in the team's 51-year history, while the Astros (107-55), who won Game 7 of the World Series two years ago in Los Angeles, will get a chance to celebrate in front of the home crowd if they can get the win. Game 7 of the World Series 2019 begins at 8:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Minute Maid Park. Houston is favored at -143 on the money line, up from an open of -141, while the over-under is 7.5 runs in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds. You'll want to see the final 2019 World Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Nationals vs. Astros picks.

The model knows the Astros, who lead the all-time series with the Nationals 247-210, including the playoffs, are 127-100 against Washington on their home field. The Astros have been one of the top franchises in the league over the past two decades, with 12 winning seasons and three World Series appearances since 2000.

Offensively, second baseman Jose Altuve continues to be the pulse of Houston's offense. Despite having a six-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday, Altuve is hitting .321 in the World Series 2019, going 9-for-28 with three doubles. In 18 career games against Washington, he is 22-for-74 with six doubles, two triples and five RBIs in 18 games. This postseason, he has flexed plenty of power, going 24-for-71 with six doubles, five homers and nine RBIs. He has a .377 on-base percentage, .634 slugging percentage and 1.010 OPS.

But just because Houston has home field advantage does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Astros money line.

The Nationals hinge their Game 7 hopes on right-hander Max Scherzer, who went 11-7 with a 2.92 ERA during the regular season and was set to start Game 5 before muscle spasms in his neck and upper back caused Washington to scratch him at the last minute and go with Joe Ross instead. Scherzer has had a strong run through the 2019 MLB Playoffs, starting four times and recording a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings.

The Nationals have won all three games at Houston's Minute Maid Park in the World Series 2019, are 7-1 as the visiting team in the playoffs and were 43-38 in the regular season as the visiting team. On Tuesday, Washington touched Astros starter Justin Verlander for three earned runs over five innings, and blew the game open in the seventh inning when third baseman Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer as part of his 3-for-4, five-RBI night. Washington showed off its power all night in Game 6, as Adam Eaton and Juan Soto also went deep on the Astros to even the World Series 3-3.

