Astros vs. Nationals: Ranking top 10 World Series MVP candidates with two Houston hit machines topping list

Thanks to a dominant three-game sweep on the road, the Houston Astros are one win away from their second World Series championship in three years. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals season will be on the line when they take the field for Game 6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Here's how you can watch Game 6.

Tuesday night may be the last game of this World Series, and hardware could be handed out afterward. With that in mind, we're going to take a look at the top 10 candidates (five from each team) who could win World Series honors. Let's get to it.

Altuve, the 2019 ALCS MVP, has reached base in 25 consecutive playoff games. The streak goes all the way back to Game 7 of 2017 World Series. The second baseman is hitting .360/.360/.480 with an .840 OPS through five games of this year's World Series. Altuve has recorded a team-high nine hits, three doubles and his four runs are second-most. He played a pivotal role in Houston's World Series Game 3 victory on the road. The last time the same player won both the LCS and World Series MVP Awards was in 2014, when Giants starter Madison Bumgarner captured both honors.

In the first five games of the World Series, Brantley has been stellar at the plate. He's hitting .400/.478/.400 two RBI with just one strikeout to his three walks. Like Altuve, Brantley also played an important role in the Game 3 win that turned the World Series around.

Soto, the Nats superstar outfielder, has had himself a decent World Series with most of his damage coming against Gerrit Cole -- arguably the best pitcher in the postseason. Through the first five games, Soto is hitting .333/.455/.778. He leads the Nationals in runs (four), hits (six), home runs (two), RBI (five) and walk (four). Soto's also tied with Anthony Rendon for the most doubles. His Game 1 homer put the youngster in elite company, as he became one of three players to ever homer while 20 or younger. He's since turned 21 and homered again.

Strasburg has been absolutely brilliant this postseason. In his only World Series start so far (he's set to pitch in Game 6 on Tuesday night), he out dueled Justin Verlander in Game 2, and went six innings, only giving up two runs on Alex Bregman's two-run home run in the first inning. He struck out seven batters while walking just one. Behind Strasburg's Game 2 performance, the Nats stole the first two games on the road and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. If he can keep them alive in Game 6, he'll have a strong MVP case.

Chirinos has had an unexpected offensive breakout in this year's World Series. He hit home runs in back-to-back games, going deep in Games 3 and 4. His two homers this season is tied with George Springer for the most on the team. The Astros catcher is batting .364/.364/1.000 with three RBI in the Fall Classic.

Greinke was acquired at the trade deadline this year, and he filled out Houston's scary-good rotation. The right-hander started in Game 3 of the World Series, essentially a must-win scenario for the Astros who were at-risk of falling to the dreaded 3-0 deficit. Greinke struck out six, gave up one earned run and just seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He battled his way through the start, keeping the Astros in the game, as well as in the series. He could make his MVP case much stronger should he pitch well in a winner-take-all Game 7.

7. George Springer

Springer won the World Series MVP Award in 2017, when the Astros clinched their first title in franchise history. The Astros outfielder has rebounded from a slow start in this year's playoffs to hit homers in Game 1 and Game 5 of the World Series. Springer's hitting .316/.480/.737 with five runs, four RBI and two doubles. He's also picked up six walks through the first five games.

Like Strasburg, Scherzer out-dueled an Astros ace (Gerrit Cole) in Game 1. Neck and back spasms prevented him from trying to do so again in Game 5. Scherzer has been spectacular this postseason, and if he is somehow able to pitch and pitch like himself in a Game 7 win, it would all but guarantee MVP honors for the veteran.

Alvarez, the Astros standout rookie and likely AL Rookie of the Year, has made quite a nice impact for Houston after struggling at the plate in the ALCS. The 22-year-old was the club's designated hitter in Games 1 and 2, and started in left field for Game 5. Alvarez is batting .545/.615/.818 with six hits, two runs and two RBI in 11 at-bats. His two-run homer in Game 5 gave the Astros an early lead.

Eaton has been a key part of the Nats offense in this World Series. The 30-year-old is just behind Soto in RBI with three, and tied with Soto for the team's most hits in the series with six. In Game 2, Eaton went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. He's batting .316/.381/.474 in 19 at-bats.