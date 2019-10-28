That's just how we roll— MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2019
Astros vs. Nationals score: Live World Series Game 5 updates, highlights, full coverage
The best-of-seven series was tied entering Sunday night
The Washington Nationals are hosting the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series as the best-of-seven series continues at Nationals Park. The series is tied entering Game 5 after the Astros rallied for two consecutive wins to even the Fall Classic. One team will leave D.C. with the 3-2 lead. Games 6 and (if necessary) will be played in Houston at Minute Maid Park.
The Nationals received some unfortunate news just hours before first pitch. Washington ace Max Scherzer was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start because of neck and back spasms. Sunday night's matchup instead features Nats right-hander Joe Ross taking the mound against Astros right-hander and Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole.
Cole pitched in Houston's Game 1 World Series loss when he gave up five runs and eight hits over seven innings. Prior to his Game 1 start, Cole had given up just one earned run in his last three starts (22 2/3 innings) in the postseason. Ross finished the regular season 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA, starting nine games in his 27 appearances. In Game 3 of the World Series, Ross pitched in relief, allowing one hit over the seventh and eighth innings.
Things got underway shortly after 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). CBS Sports will be providing live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 5. Follow along below.
Live updates
(53)
See New Posts
We're through 1.5 it's 2-0 Astros on the Alvarez dinger.
14-2 Astros here so far. Poor Nats fans
2-0 lead for the Astros. They held the Nationals to one run in Game 3 and one run in Game 4.
Air Yordan.
the Nationals have trailed the entire time at home except the first inning in Games 3 and 5
Yordan Alvarez makes the squid kick. It's 2-0 Astros.
Astros have their second baserunner of the day on a Gurriel infield single.
Cole's 1st-inning strikeout brings his regular + postseason K total to 365. He's two away from tying Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.
OK, so a clean first inning, however, there were good signs on the Nationals end. Cole threw 17 pitches and got only one swinging strike. He allowed six foul balls and a loud out
1-2-3 inning but Turner and Eaton had really good at-bats against Cole.
Uno, dos, tres for Mr. Cole.
Eaton gives one a ride to center, but not enough oomph.
12 Cole pitches, one swinging strike, but it was a Turner K
Turner putting together a nice at-bat, taking pitches out of Cole
Earlier today I noted Gerrit Cole's strikeout rate has been trending down with each start this postseason. He doesn't absolutely need the strikeouts to be successful, but they sure do help.
for the second time this series, the Astros don't score in the first inning.
Nationals haven't had a lead since Game 2.
This place is extremely lively tonight. Ross is through an inning without harm.
Joe goes with a double-play ball.
Springer works a leadoff walk.
Crowd sounds great on TV.
See More
