Astros vs. Nationals score: Live World Series Game 5 updates, highlights, full coverage

The best-of-seven series was tied entering Sunday night

The Washington Nationals are hosting the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series as the best-of-seven series continues at Nationals Park. The series is tied entering Game 5 after the Astros rallied for two consecutive wins to even the Fall Classic. One team will  leave D.C. with the 3-2 lead. Games 6 and (if necessary) will be played in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

The Nationals received some unfortunate news just hours before first pitch. Washington ace Max Scherzer was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start because of neck and back spasms. Sunday night's matchup instead features Nats right-hander Joe Ross taking the mound against Astros right-hander and Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole.

Cole pitched in Houston's Game 1 World Series loss when he gave up five runs and eight hits over seven innings. Prior to his Game 1 start, Cole had given up just one earned run in his last three starts (22 2/3 innings) in the postseason. Ross finished the regular season 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA, starting nine games in his 27 appearances. In Game 3 of the World Series, Ross pitched in relief, allowing one hit over the seventh and eighth innings.

Things got underway shortly after 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). CBS Sports will be providing live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 5. Follow along below.

Live updates
(53)
See New Posts
@MLB via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:38 AM

We're through 1.5 it's 2-0 Astros on the Alvarez dinger.

@MLBStats via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:37 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:37 AM

14-2 Astros here so far. Poor Nats fans

headshot-image
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2019, 12:37 AM

2-0 lead for the Astros. They held the Nationals to one run in Game 3 and one run in Game 4.

headshot-image
Mike Axisa
October 28, 2019, 12:36 AM

Air Yordan.

headshot-image
Mike Axisa
October 28, 2019, 12:35 AM
@astros via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:35 AM

the Nationals have trailed the entire time at home except the first inning in Games 3 and 5

headshot-image
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2019, 12:34 AM

Yordan Alvarez makes the squid kick. It's 2-0 Astros.

Astros have their second baserunner of the day on a Gurriel infield single.

Cole's 1st-inning strikeout brings his regular + postseason K total to 365. He's two away from tying Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

OK, so a clean first inning, however, there were good signs on the Nationals end. Cole threw 17 pitches and got only one swinging strike. He allowed six foul balls and a loud out

headshot-image
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2019, 12:26 AM
@Nationals via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:26 AM

1-2-3 inning but Turner and Eaton had really good at-bats against Cole.

headshot-image
Mike Axisa
October 28, 2019, 12:26 AM
@astros via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:26 AM

Uno, dos, tres for Mr. Cole.

Eaton gives one a ride to center, but not enough oomph.

12 Cole pitches, one swinging strike, but it was a Turner K

headshot-image
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2019, 12:24 AM

Turner putting together a nice at-bat, taking pitches out of Cole

headshot-image
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2019, 12:21 AM

for the second time this series, the Astros don't score in the first inning.

headshot-image
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2019, 12:17 AM

Nationals haven't had a lead since Game 2.

This place is extremely lively tonight. Ross is through an inning without harm.

@MLB via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:14 AM

Joe goes with a double-play ball.

Springer works a leadoff walk.

Crowd sounds great on TV.

headshot-image
Mike Axisa
October 28, 2019, 12:10 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:08 AM
@MLB via Twitter
October 28, 2019, 12:08 AM
See More
Our Latest Stories