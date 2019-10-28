Astros vs. Nationals score: Live World Series Game 5 updates, highlights, full coverage

The Washington Nationals are hosting the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series as the best-of-seven series continues at Nationals Park. The series is tied entering Game 5 after the Astros rallied for two consecutive wins to even the Fall Classic. One team will leave D.C. with the 3-2 lead. Games 6 and (if necessary) will be played in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

The Nationals received some unfortunate news just hours before first pitch. Washington ace Max Scherzer was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start because of neck and back spasms. Sunday night's matchup instead features Nats right-hander Joe Ross taking the mound against Astros right-hander and Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole.

Cole pitched in Houston's Game 1 World Series loss when he gave up five runs and eight hits over seven innings. Prior to his Game 1 start, Cole had given up just one earned run in his last three starts (22 2/3 innings) in the postseason. Ross finished the regular season 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA, starting nine games in his 27 appearances. In Game 3 of the World Series, Ross pitched in relief, allowing one hit over the seventh and eighth innings.

Things got underway shortly after 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). CBS Sports will be providing live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 5. Follow along below.