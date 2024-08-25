The Baltimore Orioles will look to win their third consecutive game over the Houston Astros when they meet in the fourth and final game of their series on Sunday Night Baseball. After losing 6-0 on Thursday, Baltimore posted a 7-5 win on Friday and a 3-2 triumph on Saturday. The Astros (69-60), who lead the American League West, are 18-14 against AL East opponents this season. The Orioles (76-55), second in the AL East, are 18-13 against AL West foes.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the all-time series 46-34, but the series is tied 21-21 in games played in Baltimore. Houston is a -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Orioles odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Astros vs. Orioles money line: Houston -113, Baltimore -107

Astros vs. Orioles over-under: 8.5 runs

Astros vs. Orioles run line: Houston -1.5 (+140)

HOU: The Astros have covered the run line in 41 of their last 70 games (+13.85 units)

BAL: The Orioles have hit the game total over in 47 of their last 83 games (+13.35 units)

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.37 ERA) to the mound. Kikuchi, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays, is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts for the Astros. In his last outing, he received a no-decision in a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. In that game, he went 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, three runs – one earned – and one walk, while striking out seven.

Helping lead the Astros offense is second baseman Jose Altuve. The 12th-year veteran is among the team leaders in hitting at .299 with 22 doubles, 17 homers, 55 RBI and 73 runs scored. He has hits in seven of the past eight games, including two in a row. In a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 18, he was 2-for-3 with a homer. He is 3-for-11 in the series against Baltimore with two homers and three RBI.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right-hander Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.30 ERA) is expected to get the start for Baltimore. Kremer, who has started 18 games, has pitched 96.1 innings, allowing 80 hits, 46 earned runs and 41 walks with 91 strikeouts. He has won his last two starts, including a 9-5 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday. In that game, he allowed two hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out seven in six innings of work.

Among the Orioles' top hitters is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The third-year veteran has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a home run in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 17. In 129 games this season, he is batting .284 with 24 doubles, six triples, 33 homers, 78 RBI and 101 runs scored. In 15 career games against Houston, he has homered twice with four RBI.

