The 2022 World Series gets underway on Friday evening when the Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Houston has dominated in the 2022 MLB playoffs, sweeping the Mariners and Yankees as it has backed up its standing as the American League's top seed. The Phillies, meanwhile, have been the hot hand in the National League, knocking off the Cardinals, Braves and Padres as the series underdog each time. They'll send Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA in playoffs) to the mound in Game 1. Houston will counter with Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA).

First pitch in Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. Houston is -170 (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds while Philadelphia is the +143 underdog. The over/under for total runs is set at 6.5. Before making any Astros vs. Phillies picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the 2022 World Series on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Phillies and just revealed its coveted World Series 2022 picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia +143, Houston -170

Astros vs. Phillies over-under: 6.5 runs

Astros vs. Phillies run line: Houston -1.5 (+140)

PHI: The Phillies are 44-43 on the road this season

HOU: The Astros are 59-26 at home in 2022

Astros vs. Phillies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is unbelievably hot entering the World Series 2022. Dating back to the regular season, Houston has won 11 of its last 12 games and that span includes taking two of three against Philadelphia. Houston's pitching hasn't left opponents with many chances in the MLB playoffs. The Astros have given up two or fewer runs in five of their seven postseason victories. The outlook doesn't look much different with Verlander starting Game 1.

The dominant 39-year old righty led Major League baseball in ERA (1.75) and WHIP (0.83) in the regular season. He was a little shaky in the playoff opener against the Mariners, but he bounced back with an 11-strikeout gem against the Yankees in the ALCS. Yuli Gurriel (.367 in postseason), Alex Bregman (.333) and Jeremy Pena (.303) have been the hot postseason bats for Houston. They've all recorded at least 10 hits and multiple home runs.

Why you should back the Phillies

Nola's 11-13 record in the regular season might not inspire a ton of confidence, but a closer look at his season-long performance shows why Philadelphia is confident enough to send him to the mound in Game 1. He recorded 235 strikeouts, ranking fourth in Major League Baseball. His 0.96 WHIP ranked seventh. Nola gave up six earned runs against the Padres last time out, but in his prior two outings he combined for 12.2 innings with no earned runs and 12 strikeouts.

Rhys Hoskins (5 home runs), Kyle Schwarber (3), and J.T. Realmuto (2) have all helped power Philadelphia's run. But Bryce Harper has more than lived up to his superstar billing, hitting a scorching .419 in the postseason with five home runs and 11 RBI. His 39 total bases is 15 more than the closest teammate.

How to make Phillies vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's World Series Game 1 pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Astros money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that is on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, and find out.