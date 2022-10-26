The Philadelphia Phillies look to stay hot as they try to win their first World Series title in 14 years when they take on the defending American League champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Phillies (87-75) held off the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot, and then went on a tear, sweeping St. Louis 2-0, bouncing the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS, and dominating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS. Philadelphia has gone 13-5 since Sept. 30, including 9-2 in the playoffs. The Astros (106-56), who last won the World Series in 2017, have been equally as impressive. Houston is 7-0 in the postseason.

First pitch from Houston's Minute Maid Park in Houston will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET. Both pitching staffs have been impressive during the playoffs. The Astros have the second-best staff with a 1.88 ERA, while the Phillies are fourth at 3.06 ERA. Houston is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 6.5.

Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +143, Houston -170

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 6.5 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+140)

PHI: The Phillies are 44-43 on the road this season

HOU: The Astros are 59-26 at home in 2022

Why you should back the Astros

One of the main reasons for Houston's success this postseason has been due to the play of third baseman Alex Bregman. He has hits in six of seven playoff games in 2022, and was 5-for-12 with a double, homer and four RBI in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. During the regular season, Bregman hit .259 with 23 homers, 93 RBI and 93 runs scored. He has dominated Phillies pitching. In five career games against them, Bregman is batting .400 with two doubles, one triple, one homer and two RBI.

Also helping power Houston is first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who has been on fire at the plate this postseason. In the ALDS sweep of Seattle, Gurriel hit .400, including a pair of three-hit games. He also had at least one hit in all four ALCS games against New York, and finished that series batting .333 vs. the Yankees. In limited action against Philadelphia, Gurriel has two RBI, two walks and a stolen base.

Why you should back the Phillies

Bryce Harper has been on a roll since the start of October, and is a huge reason why Philadelphia has advanced to the World Series. He has hits in 13 of his last 14 games, including hits against the Astros in the final two regular-season games, and is now on a 10-game postseason hitting streak. He batted .286 in the Wild Card round, before really heating up. He hit .500 in the NLDS series win over Atlanta, before batting .400 in the NLCS victory over San Diego. In the Game 5 clincher over the Padres, he was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored.

Also helping power Philadelphia is left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who batted .400 in the NLCS. In Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres, he was 2-for-4 with a homer, one RBI and three runs scored. He is a lifetime .241 hitter in the postseason with two doubles, 12 homers and 23 RBI. In five career games against the Astros, Schwarber is batting .250 with four homers, five walks and four RBI.

