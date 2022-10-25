The Houston Astros look to remain perfect in the MLB playoffs as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Astros (106-56), who won the AL West, swept the Seattle Mariners 3-0 in the American League Division Series, before sweeping the New York Yankees 4-0 in the American League Championship Series. No team that has swept the divisional and championship rounds has ever won a World Series title. The Phillies (87-75), who placed third in the NL East, have also been on a roll, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the Wild Card round, before defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NL Division Series and the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies lead the all-time series 297-293, including a 3-2 edge in the postseason. Houston is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) in Game 1 on the money line in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6.5. Before making any Astros vs. Phillies picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the 2022 World Series on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Phillies and just revealed its coveted World Series 2022 picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +143, Houston -170

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 6.5 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+140)

PHI: The Phillies are 44-43 on the road this season

HOU: The Astros are 59-26 at home in 2022

Phillies vs. Astros picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez helped wrap up Houston's ALCS Game 4 victory over the Yankees on Sunday night, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Although batting just .241 in the postseason, he was among the Astros' top hitters during the regular season. He batted .306 with 37 homers, 97 RBI and had 95 runs scored. In the final regular-season series against Philadelphia, Alvarez was red hot, going 6-for-11 in the series, including 3-for-5 with three doubles in a 10-0 win on Oct. 4.

Also powering the offense is shortstop Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored in Sunday's series clincher at New York. Pena batted .353 in the ALCS and has had two hits or more in three of seven postseason games. During the regular season, Pena hit .253 with 22 homers, 63 RBI and 72 runs scored. In two career games against Philadelphia, Pena is batting .333 with a homer and two RBIs.

Why you should back the Phillies

First baseman Rhys Hoskins has come up big for Philadelphia in key situations, including in Games 4 and 5 of the NLCS against San Diego. In Sunday's series-clinching win, Hoskins hit a two-run homer in a 4-3 triumph. The night before, he was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI to help the Phillies take command of the series. For the season, Hoskins hit .246 with 30 home runs, 79 RBI and 81 runs scored.

Also helping propel the Phillies is designated hitter Bryce Harper, who is on a 10-game hitting streak this postseason, including seven multi-hit games. He also has five homers in the playoffs. He was on a tear in the NLCS, hitting .400 against the Padres, going 8-for-20 with three doubles, two homers and five RBI. For the season, Harper was limited to 99 games due to injury, but still batted .286 with 18 homers, 65 RBI and 63 runs scored.

How to make Phillies vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's World Series Game 1 pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Astros money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that is on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, and find out.