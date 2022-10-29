The 2022 World Series continues with Game 2 on Saturday evening. The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, with the Phillies leading the series after a thrilling Game 1 win on Friday. All-Star starting pitcher Framber Valdez takes the ball for the Astros at home. The Phillies will counter with ace Zack Wheeler as they seek a 2-0 series lead.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7 in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds. Before making any Astros vs. Phillies picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the 2022 World Series on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Phillies. Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Phillies money line: Astros -140, Phillies +118

Astros vs. Phillies over/under: 7 runs

Astros vs. Phillies run line: Astros -1.5 (+158)

PHI: The Phillies are 79-66 with no days off between games in 2022

HOU: The Astros are 92-51 with no days off between games in 2022

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia has an elite starting pitcher projected to take the mound in Game 2. The Phillies will lean on Wheeler, who has a 1.78 ERA and 0.51 WHIP in 25.1 playoff innings this season. Wheeler has 25 strikeouts against only three walks in the 2022 postseason, and opponents are hitting .118 against him. Dating back to the regular season, Wheeler posted a 2.82 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 9.6 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine innings.

On the offensive side, Philadelphia has power up and down the lineup. The Phillies ranked in the top three of the National League in slugging percentage and total bases, with Philadelphia also landing in the top five in runs scored, hits, home runs, batting average, OPS and on-base percentage. Bryce Harper is a two-time MVP with a .514 slugging percentage, and Kyle Schwarber led the NL with 46 home runs to go along with a .504 slugging percentage in 2022.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston matches an an incredible offense with elite run prevention. The Astros were in the top three of the American League in home runs, strikeout avoidance, runs scored, walks, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases this season. Houston was also in the top five in batting average, on-base percentage, and doubles, with the Astros banking on elite contributions from Yordan Alvarez. The talented slugger posted a .306/.406/.613 slash line during the 2022 regular season, blasting 37 home runs and generating 29 doubles.

The Astros also have a fantastic bullpen. Houston led Major League Baseball with a 2.80 ERA and 10.45 strikeouts per nine innings from relief pitchers, and the Astros also led the American League in wins above replacement from the bullpen. With Valdez coming off an All-Star season as a starting pitcher, Houston's overall run prevention projection is quite strong.

