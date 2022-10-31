The 2022 World Series continues with Game 3 on Monday evening. The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Houston Astros to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in the series. Philadelphia and Houston are tied at 1-1 after a pair of games in Houston. The Phillies won the opener on Friday, with the Astros bouncing back with a Game 2 win on Saturday.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8 in the latest Astros vs. Phillies odds. Before making any Phillies vs. Astros picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the 2022 World Series on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Phillies. Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Phillies money line: Astros -135, Phillies +115

Astros vs. Phillies over/under: 8 runs

Astros vs. Phillies run line: Astros -1.5 (+130)

HOU: The Astros are 16-5 with one day off between games in 2022

PHI: The Phillies are 11-9 with one day off between games in 2022

Why you should back the Astros



Houston's pitching staff is elite by any description. The Astros had the best bullpen in baseball during the regular season, leading MLB with a 2.80 ERA and 10.45 strikeouts per nine innings. Houston's relievers have been even better in the postseason, posting a 0.89 ERA in 40.2 playoff innings. The Astros have 50 strikeouts and only 14 walks from their bullpen over that sample, and Houston can also have confidence in its starting pitcher.

Lance McCullers Jr. takes the ball for the Astros, and he has a 2.77 career playoff ERA. That includes a 2.45 ERA in two playoff outings in 2022, and McCullers produced a 2.27 ERA in 47.2 regular season innings this season. In his career, McCullers has 10.02 strikeouts per nine innings and a sky-high 55.1% ground ball rate, and Houston also has a deep, balanced lineup that ranked near the top of the American League in myriad categories this season.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia's offense has been highly productive in the playoffs. The Phillies have 28 doubles and 17 home runs in 13 playoffs outings, and that production carries over from a strong regular season. Philadelphia ranked in the top five of the National League in slugging percentage, total bases, runs scored, hits, home runs, batting average, OPS and on-base percentage in 2022, and Philadelphia has a couple of top-tier hitters to lean on in this matchup.

Bryce Harper has an impressive .392/.426/.804 slash line in the playoffs with five home runs, six doubles, and 11 runs scored. Kyle Schwarber is coming off a regular season in which he led the NL with 46 home runs, and he has a 1.306 OPS in the last seven playoff games. On the pitching side, Game 3 starter Noah Syndergaard has allowed only one earned run in 5.1 playoff innings in 2022, and Philadelphia's bullpen maintains a rock-solid 2.65 ERA in the postseason with 63 strikeouts in 51 innings of combined work.

