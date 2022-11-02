The Houston Astros take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday evening. The Astros and Phillies meet at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, with Philadelphia leading the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin. Houston will send Cristian Javier to the mound. Philadelphia will counter with ace right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 4.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists both Houston and Philadelphia at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100), while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Astros vs. Phillies odds.



Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Phillies money line: Astros -110, Phillies -110

Astros vs. Phillies over/under: 7.5 runs

Astros vs. Phillies run line: Astros -1.5 (+158)

HOU: The Astros are 93-51 with no rest between games in 2022

PHI: The Phillies are 79-67 with no rest between games in 2022

Why you should back the Astros



Houston's pitching staff is difficult for any opponent to touch. The Astros finished the 2022 regular season with the best bullpen in baseball, leading MLB with a 2.80 ERA and 10.45 strikeouts per nine innings from relief pitchers. Houston also led the American League in wins above replacement from relievers, and the Astros have even better numbers from the bullpen in the playoffs.

At the start of Game 4, Houston projects to send Cristian Javier to the mound, and he is another key cog in the team's run prevention. Javier posted a 2.54 ERA in 148.2 innings this season, and he also produced a 0.95 WHIP. Javier struck out 11.7 batters per nine innings while issuing only 3.1 walks, and opponents generated a .557 OPS against him. In the playoffs, Javier has a 1.35 ERA with a .494 OPS allowed, and his career-long numbers in the postseason are stout.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia has a tremendous starting pitcher projected to take the ball in Game 4. Right-hander Aaron Nola led all MLB starting pitchers this season in wins above replacement, and he produced a 3.25 ERA in 205 innings of work. Nola had the best walk rate in the National League, issuing only 1.3 walks per nine innings, and he paired that with a tremendous 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Nola generated a 0.96 WHIP in 2022, and opponents had only a .604 OPS against him.

On the offensive side, Philadelphia leans on power, including a .422 slugging percentage and a top-three mark in the National League in total bases in 2022. The Phillies were also in the top five of the league in runs scored, hits, home runs, batting average, OPS, and on-base percentage. Philadelphia also has the edge playing at home, with Bryce Harper leading an offense that is capable of putting up crooked numbers at any point.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with both starting pitchers projected to record at least five strikeouts.

