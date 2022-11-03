Teams looking to get the upper hand meet in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series on Thursday night when the Houston Astros play the Philadelphia Phillies. The series is now a best-of-three after the Astros (106-56) no-hit Philadelphia in a 5-0 win on Wednesday night to tie it at 2-2. It was just the second no-hitter in World Series history. The last one was by Don Larsen in Game 5 of the 1956 series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Houston is looking for its first World Series championship since 2017. The Phillies (87-75), meanwhile, have not won a title since 2008, and are taking part in their first World Series since 2009.

First pitch from Minute Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies lead the all-time series 299-285, including a 5-4 edge in the postseason. Houston is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the 2022 World Series on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Phillies money line: Houston -160, Philadelphia +135

Astros vs. Phillies over-under: 7.5 runs

Astros vs. Phillies run line: Houston -1.5 (+110)

HOU: The Astros are 40-12 in their last 52 Thursday games

PHI: The Phillies are 5-2 in their last seven playoff games

Why you should back the Astros



Houston will send American League Cy Young Award candidate and right-hander Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA) to the mound. Verlander, who struggled in Game 1, giving up five earned runs on six hits in five innings, is 1-0 this postseason. He defeated the New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. He allowed just one run on three hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts in six innings of work. In three postseason games, Verlander has walked four, while striking out 19.

Third baseman Alex Bregman, who had a key two-run double in Game 4, has hits in nine of 11 postseason games. He's had three multi-hit games, including two in the ALCS sweep over the Yankees. During the regular season, Bregman was solid, hitting .259 with 23 homers, 93 RBI and 93 runs scored. He is hitting .283 in the 2022 MLB playoffs, but came into the series batting .400 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in five career regular-season games against Philadelphia.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to start right-hander Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA). Since being acquired mid-season from the Los Angeles Angels, Syndergaard has been solid, going 5-2 in 10 games, including nine starts. In his last outing, a 10-6 win in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres, he pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits. In two career starts against Houston, Syndergaard is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA. In 9 1/3 innings, he has allowed three earned runs, five hits and six walks, while striking out four.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper has been red hot this postseason, hitting six home runs with 13 RBI in 15 games. His two-run homer in Game 3 helped boost the Phillies to a 7-0 win over the Astros. He hit .400 in the NLCS win over the Padres, hitting two homers and driving in five runs, and hit .500 in the NLDS win over the Atlanta Braves, including two homers and five RBI. He had an 11-game hitting streak snapped in Game 2 of the World Series, but has hits in 12 of 15 postseason games.

