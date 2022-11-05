The Houston Astros will look to finish off the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday in Houston. The Astros (106-56) held off the Phillies (87-75) 3-2 on Thursday to grab a 3-2 series lead. It was the first time in the 2022 MLB playoffs that Philadelphia has lost in back-to-back games. Houston is looking to win its first World Series championship since 2017, while Philadelphia last won a title in 2008.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies lead the all-time series 299-286, while the postseason series is tied 5-5. Houston is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.

Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Phillies and just revealed its coveted World Series 2022 picks and predictions. Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +130, Houston -155

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 7 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+150)

PHI: The Phillies are 7-0 in their last seven games following an off day

HOU: The Astros are 5-0 in their last five Saturday games

Why you should back the Astros



Houston is expected to send left-hander Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA) to the mound. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA this postseason. He picked up the win in Game 2, allowing just four hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. He has been sharp in all three playoff appearances, allowing just three earned runs on 12 hits in 19 innings.

Shortstop Jeremy Pena has been red hot in the series and has at least one hit in all five games. In the Game 5 victory on Thursday, Pena delivered with three hits in four at-bats, including a homer and two RBI. He was 2-for-5 in Game 4 and is batting .381 in the series with a .619 slugging percentage and 1.028 OPS. He is hitting .333 in 12 playoff games, including five doubles, four homers and eight RBIs.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to start right-hander Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA). He took the loss in Game 2, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in six innings. He was outstanding in a 2-0 Game 1 win over the San Diego Padres in the American League Championship Series. In that contest, he allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out eight in seven innings of work. This will be his first appearance against the Astros.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper continues to be a thorn in the side of opposing pitchers and has hits in 13 of 16 playoff games. He is hitting .250 in the series with one double, one homer and two RBI, and is batting .373 in the 2022 postseason. Of his 22 hits, seven have been doubles and six home runs. Harper hit well on the road during the regular season, batting .320 with 18 doubles, nine homers and 36 RBIs. He hit .286 with 18 homers, 65 RBI and 63 runs scored in 99 games this year.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.7 combined runs.

So who wins Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 6? And which side of the money line has all the value?