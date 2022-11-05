The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.

Now, that said, the Astros were in this exact same position three years ago. They took a 3-2 series lead home to Minute Maid Park in the 2019 World Series, but the Washington Nationals won Games 6 and 7 to steal away the title. The Nationals showed the world what the Phillies are trying to do can be done. It won't be easy, but it is doable.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 6.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: HOU -145; PHI +122 | 7 o/u (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: LHP Framber Valdez (17.6, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Preview

Game 6 is rematch of the Game 2 pitching matchup and the Astros opened that game with three consecutive doubles (on only four pitches!) against Wheeler. They led 3-0 six batters into the game and, needless to say, the Phillies need Wheeler to be a lot better than that to have a chance at a comeback. Valdez was dominant in Game 2, holding the Phillies to one run in 6 1/3 innings, and only five of the 24 batters he faced hit the ball out of the infield in the air. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper has been great all series. Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto have not, and the Phillies will need something from their big righty bats against Valdez to keep their season alive Saturday.

Prediction

Wheeler allowed five runs (four earned) in five innings in Game 2 and I have a hard time believing a pitcher this good will be that bad in back-to-back starts. I'm going to say the Phillies escape with a narrow win in Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday. I admit this is a hope more than a prediction. I am not ready for the baseball season to end and Game 7s rule, so I hope we get one this series.

Pick: Phillies 3, Astros 2