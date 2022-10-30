The 2022 World Series got started on Friday night as the Philadelphia Phillies stunned the Houston Astros with a comeback win in Game 1. The Phillies erased an early five-run deficit against Justin Verlander, and won on J.T. Realmuto's 10th-inning homer. Philadelphia is now three wins away from the third World Series title in franchise history (also 1980 and 2008). Houston, meanwhile, will try to even the series at home on Saturday night.

Historically, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 64 percent of the time, though the Game 1 winner has won the last four World Series, and 13 of the last 16 World Series. The series is far from over, but the Phillies put themselves in a good spot by stealing Game 1 despite being down 5-0 to Verlander.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 2.

Starting pitchers: LHP Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Philadelphia's team of destiny vibes continued in Game 1 with the five-run comeback and a game-saving catch by Nick Castellanos, one of the sport's worst defensive outfielders. Really though, the Game 1 win showed how dangerous the Phillies are. Their lineup is loaded with plus hit tool guys and manager Ron Thomson has pushed all the right bullpen buttons this October. The Astros were the better team over the long 162-game season, though the better team doesn't always win a short postseason series. Houston has lost home-field advantage in the series and lost a game behind the team's ace. A win in Game 2 to avoid a 2-0 series deficit heading back to Philadelphia feels imperative.

All signs point to the Phillies in Game 2. They have their ace on the mound in Wheeler and the offense was much more productive against lefties than righties during the regular season. That said, Valdez is no ordinary lefty, and I have a hard time believing these Astros will lose two straight games at home. Houston is the pick in Game 2.

Pick: Astros 5, Phillies 3