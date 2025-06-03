The Pittsburgh Pirates (22-38) and the Houston Astros (32-27) begin their three-game series on Tuesday. The Astros head into this game winning two of their last three games. In Sunday's tilt, Houston shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0. As for the Pirates, the San Diego Padres outlasted them 6-4 on June 1. Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 5.89 ERA) will start for Houston. Paul Skenes (4.5, 2.15 ERA) is on the hill for the Pirates.

First pitch from PNC Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a -162 favorite on the money line (risk $162 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Pirates odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Pirates, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Astros vs. Pirates money line Pittsburgh -162, Houston +136 at FanDuel Astros vs. Pirates over/under 7.5 runs Astros vs. Pirates run line Pittsburgh -1.5 (+142) Astros vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Astros vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Astros can win

Shortstop Jeremy Pena can push the ball into the gap to create solid run production. Pena leads the team in batting average (.309) and hits (69). He also has nine dingers and 30 RBI. The 27-year-old has logged two hits in four of his past six games.

Left fielder Jose Altuve is currently hitting .263 with 9 dingers and 22 runs driven in. On Saturday against the Rays, he was 2-of-3 with two base hits. Houston is also 5-3 against the spread with one day off and an 8-6 record against the spread as the away favorite. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pirates can cover

Center fielder Oneil Cruz has the power to create extra-base hits for Pittsburgh. He's first on the team in home runs (12) with 26 RBI. On May 31 against the Padres, Cruz went 2-of-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Skenes is on the mound and he's eighth in the majors in ERA (2.15), fifth in WHIP (0.92) and tied for 13th in strikeouts (77). The 23-year-old has compiled at least seven strikeouts and one earned run or fewer in three straight starts. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Astros vs. Pirates picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Astros vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.