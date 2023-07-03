The Lone Star Series between the Texas Rangers (50-34) and Houston Astros (46-38) comes to a conclusion on Monday afternoon. It is the last of a four-game set, with Houston winning two of the first three matchups. However, the Rangers hold a four-game lead in the American League West. On Monday, Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72) takes the mound for the Astros against Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28) of the Rangers.

The first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers are listed at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Rangers vs. Astros picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Astros vs. Rangers money line: Astros +115, Rangers -135

Astros vs. Rangers run line: Astros +1.5 (-170)

Astros vs. Rangers over/under: 9 runs

TEX: The Over is 19-10-6 for the Rangers as a home favorite

HOU: Astros are 16-7 vs. the run line as an away underdog

Why you should back the Astros



Houston has the best pitching staff in the American League, as it leads all AL teams with a 3.57 ERA. The Astros have allowed 11 total earned runs over their last four games, with three of those coming against Texas' AL-best offense. Javier's .875 W-L% is the second-best mark in the league, and his ERA is nearly one run lower in day games than in night games.

At the plate, Kyle Tucker continues to be one of the most underrated players in the game. He's on a nine-game hitting streak that is currently the longest active streak in the American League. Tucker has a 1.164 OPS over this stretch, and he's battered the Rangers throughout his career. His career average of .299 versus Texas is his highest against any team with a minimum of 100 plate appearances.

Why you should back the Rangers

Texas' offense is elite, leading the majors in hits, runs, batting average and on-base percentage. Eight of their nine regulars have an OPS of at least 120, led by Corey Seager at 179. Seager is hitting .351 on the year, making him and Luis Arraez the only players in the majors hitting above .336. He is an AL MVP candidate, as is Marcus Semien who leads the league in runs, ranks second in hits and fourth in total bases.

The Rangers are also sound on the mound, as their pitchers have allowed the fewest hits in the American League. Perez has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three starts, and the Rangers recently solidified their bullpen by trading for Aroldis Chapman. A seven-time All-Star, Chapman's 2.37 ERA is his lowest since 2019 and he's striking out over 16 batters per nine innings.

