The Texas Rangers look to clinch the four-game series win when they battle the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball. The defending World Series champion Rangers (6-2), who have won the first two games of the series, have won four of five, including three in a row. Texas finished 50-31 at home in 2023. The Astros (2-7), who have lost three of four, were 51-30 away from home a season ago.

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Rangers lead the all-time series 140-135, including a 72-66 edge in games played at Arlington. Texas is a -114 favorite (risk $114 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Rangers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Rangers vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Astros vs. Rangers money line: Houston -106, Texas -114

Astros vs. Rangers over-under: 10 runs

Astros vs. Rangers run line: Houston -1.5 (+145)

HOU: The Astros are 0-2 on the road

TEX: The Rangers have outscored the Astros 17-4 in the series so far

Texas is expected to send right-hander Dane Dunning (1-0, 4.26) to the mound. He pitched 6.1 innings in the Rangers' 9-3 win at Tampa Bay on Monday. In that game, he allowed three runs on three hits, including two home runs, while walking four and striking out seven. He is in his fourth season with Texas, after playing with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. He has faced Houston seven times in his career, including four starts.

Second baseman Marcus Semien has been red hot of late. He is 7-for-13 with a homer and five RBI in the Rangers' three-game winning streak. In Friday's 10-2 win over the Astros, Semien was 3-for-3 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBI. For the season, he is hitting .344 with one homer, nine RBI and seven runs scored. In 110 career games against Houston, he is hitting .269 with 21 homers, 56 RBI and 20 stolen bases. See which team to pick here.

Right-hander Ronel Blanco (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Houston. He is coming off a complete-game no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Toronto on Monday, walking two and striking out seven. Blanco is in his third season with the Astros. In 17 games last season, including seven starts, he posted a 2-1 record. In four games against Texas, including one start, he is 1-0 in 8.1 innings, walking six and striking out six.

Catcher Yainer Diaz has five multiple-hit games already this season, including a 2-for-5 performance in an 8-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday. He was 3-for-4 with an RBI in a 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees on March 28. In nine games this season, he is hitting .353 with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored. In 10 career games against Texas, he has three homers and nine RBI. See which team to pick here.

