Astros vs. Rangers odds: Sunday Night Baseball picks from model on 5-1 MLB run

Week 3 of MLB action wraps up with a Lone Star State showdown between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Astros are a -330 favorite on the money line, meaning it would take a $330 bet on a Houston win to return $100. The over-under, or total number of runs Vegas expects to be scored, is 8.5.



Now the model has simulated Astros vs. Rangers 10,000 times and come up with some surprising results.



The model has taken into account the huge pitching mismatch in this game.



Astros starter Justin Verlander has been one of the most dominant pitchers of the past decade. He's off to a fast start this year as well, posting a 2-0 record with an ERA of 1.45 and a WHIP of 0.96.



Bartolo Colon, a 45-year old journeyman, takes the hill for the Rangers after signing a minor-league deal with the team shortly before the season. He's bounced around multiple teams in the past two years and struggled to carve out a full-time spot.



But the -330 price on Houston is steep, even for an impressive team coming off a World Series title.



Colon, despite limited opportunities this season, does have a 1.64 ERA. And if hard-hitting third baseman Joey Gallo, who enters this game with four home runs, can help spark the Rangers lineup, they'll have a chance to keep this one competitive and perhaps pull off the big upset.



