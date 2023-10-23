The American League Championship Series will conclude on Monday night with a decisive Game 7 between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. The Rangers won Game 6 on Sunday by a 9-2 final thanks to some timely hitting and a gutsy outing from Nathan Eovaldi. Texas will send Max Scherzer to the mound on Monday night for Game 7 as the Rangers go for their fourth road win of the series.

The Astros are seeking their third consecutive AL pennant. The Rangers are looking for their third in franchise history and their first since 2011.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the good stuff.

How to watch Game 7

Date: Monday, Oct. 23 | Time: 8:03 p.m.

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston)

TV channel: Fox/FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Odds: HOU -126 | TEX +106 | O/U: 9.5

Preview



This could be the second time in MLB history where the road team won all seven games. The other time, also, oddly enough, involved the Astros and came as part of the 2019 World Series. The Washington Nationals won that series. Scherzer -- who pitched Game 7 in that 2019 World Series -- allowed five runs in four innings in Game 3 of this series. It was his first appearance in more than a month because of a strained teres major muscle in his shoulder. Javier, meanwhile, surrendered two runs in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Prediction

This one could go either way. We feel more confident in what Javier brings to the table, so we'll pick the Astros. Again, though, you can leave that kind of thinking on the sideline when it's Game 7. Pick: Astros 3, Rangers 2.