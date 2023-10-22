The American League Championship Series heads back to Houston after some serious fireworks to conclude Game 5. There was the benches-clearing thing in addition to Jose Altuve's series-altering three-run home run. The Astros lead the Rangers in this best-of-seven series, 3-2. That means they are one game away from clinching their fifth pennant in the last seven seasons. The Rangers need to win two in Houston to clinch their third ever AL pennant and first since 2011.

How to watch Game 6

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8:03 p.m.

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: LHP Framber Valdez (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Odds: TEX +103 | HOU -123 | O/U: 8.5

This series is threatening to be the second in the history of Major League Baseball where the road team won all seven games -- the 2019 World Series, when the Nationals beat the Astros, was the first -- and it's never happened in either the NHL or NBA. It would take two Rangers wins and that's a tall order against this Houston team. Then again, the Astros are vulnerable at home. In the playoffs and regular season combined, they have gone 40-45 at home. The Rangers, so far this postseason, are 6-0 on the road.

Valdez is no sure thing, either. He struggled -- especially at home -- after his no-hitter in early August. In his two playoff starts so far, he's given up 10 runs on 14 hits in seven innings. He's walked four, hit a batter, allowed two homers and committed two errors (on the same play).

Eovaldi, meantime, was brutal to finish the regular season, but has a 2.29 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 24 strikeouts against one walk in 19 2/3 innings during his three playoff starts. Oh, and he's 3-0.

Prediction

I'm gonna stick with the theme here. The Rangers get to Valdez, the Astros still can't hit at home in the early innings as Eovaldi deals and the deficit late is too big to overcome. Pick: Rangers 7, Astros 3.