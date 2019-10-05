Astros vs. Rays live stream: 2019 ALDS Game 2 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

The Astros disposed of the Rays with little scare on Friday afternoon in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. They rode the arm of Justin Verlander with just enough power and the Rays will hope to turn the tide and even up the series on Saturday.

Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU -300 | TB +260 | O/U: 7.5

Starting pitchers: Blake Snell (TB) vs. Gerrit Cole (HOU)

Preview

Which version of Blake Snell will the Rays get? We know he's capable of dominating. He won the Cy Young with a 1.89 ERA and 0.98 WHIP last season. This year, however, he pitched to a 4.29 ERA, though the 3.32 FIP says he actually threw better than that. Then again, he only pitched six innings in three appearances last month after being out with an injury from July 21 to September 17. He hasn't thrown more than 62 pitches since coming back, so the Rays might have to have a quick hook with him.

Tampa's offense was stymied by Verlander in Game 1 and they might have trouble hitting in Game 2 as well. Cole led the AL with a 2.50 ERA, 2.64 FIP and 326 strikeouts in 212 1/3 innings this season. He's just as much of a horse as Verlander and actually misses more bats.

Prediction

I think we're gonna see something similar to Game 1, with the Astros probably jumping on Snell a little earlier.

Pick: Astros 6, Rays 1